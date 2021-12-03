|
Dec 3, 2021This week’s theme
Perfect synonyms
This week’s words
polyhistor
bombinate
echoism
cynophilist
timbrology
timbrology
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The collecting or study of postage stamps and related matter.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French timbre (stamp) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1867. Timbrology and timbrophily are two synonyms of what’s commonly known as philately.
USAGE:
“Because it was perpetually night-time on Callisto, people tended to get in from work and stay in for the night. ... This led to the rise of other pastimes; numismatics, timbrology, writing, and cards.”
Roxbrough; Murder Museum; Xlibris; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every age is fed on illusions, lest men should renounce life early and the human race come to an end. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)
