timbrology PRONUNCIATION: (tim-BROL-uh-jee)

MEANING: noun: The collecting or study of postage stamps and related matter.

ETYMOLOGY: From French timbre (stamp) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1867. Timbrology and timbrophily are two synonyms of what’s commonly known as philately.

USAGE:

“Because it was perpetually night-time on Callisto, people tended to get in from work and stay in for the night. ... This led to the rise of other pastimes; numismatics , timbrology, writing, and cards.”Roxbrough;; Xlibris; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every age is fed on illusions, lest men should renounce life early and the human race come to an end. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)





