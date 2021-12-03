  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 3, 2021
Perfect synonyms

timbrology
timbrology

PRONUNCIATION:
(tim-BROL-uh-jee)

MEANING:
noun: The collecting or study of postage stamps and related matter.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French timbre (stamp) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1867. Timbrology and timbrophily are two synonyms of what’s commonly known as philately.

USAGE:
“Because it was perpetually night-time on Callisto, people tended to get in from work and stay in for the night. ... This led to the rise of other pastimes; numismatics, timbrology, writing, and cards.”
Roxbrough; Murder Museum; Xlibris; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Every age is fed on illusions, lest men should renounce life early and the human race come to an end. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)

