A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Ingenious; skillful; intricate; artistic.

ETYMOLOGY:

NOTES:

In Greek mythology, Daedalus was an architect and craftsman who built the labyrinth for King Minos of Crete. When the king imprisoned him so the knowledge of the labyrinth wouldn’t spread, Daedalus made wings for himself and his son Icarus