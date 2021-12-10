

daedal

involute

xylophilous

seraphic

lentic



lentic PRONUNCIATION: (LEN-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to or living in still water.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin lentus (slow, calm), which also gave us relent, lentamente (slowly, used in music direction), and lentitude (slowness). Earliest documented use: 1935. The form lenitic is also used. The word for “relating to or living in moving water” is lotic.

USAGE:

Laura Lam and Elizabeth May; Seven Devils; DAW; 2020.



See more usage examples of “At her side, Clo snarled, ‘That lentic spawn of a caiman’s balls.’”Laura Lam and Elizabeth May;; DAW; 2020.See more usage examples of lentic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If I can stop one Heart from breaking / I shall not live in vain / If I can ease one Life the Aching / Or cool one Pain / Or help one fainting Robin / Unto his Nest again / I shall not live in Vain. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)





