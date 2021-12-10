  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 10, 2021
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
daedal
involute
xylophilous
seraphic
lentic

lentic
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lentic

PRONUNCIATION:
(LEN-tik)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to or living in still water.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lentus (slow, calm), which also gave us relent, lentamente (slowly, used in music direction), and lentitude (slowness). Earliest documented use: 1935. The form lenitic is also used. The word for “relating to or living in moving water” is lotic.

USAGE:
“At her side, Clo snarled, ‘That lentic spawn of a caiman’s balls.’”
Laura Lam and Elizabeth May; Seven Devils; DAW; 2020.

See more usage examples of lentic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If I can stop one Heart from breaking / I shall not live in vain / If I can ease one Life the Aching / Or cool one Pain / Or help one fainting Robin / Unto his Nest again / I shall not live in Vain. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith