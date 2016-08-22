|
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
seraphic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Like an angel: serene, beautiful, pure, blissful, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin seraphim, from Greek seraphim, from Hebrew seraphim, from saraph (to burn). Earliest documented use: 1632.
USAGE:
“When the spell of immobility resumes, seraphic harmonies give way to a colossal, demonic setting.”
Alexander M. Ross; No Exit; The New Yorker; Aug 22, 2016.
See more usage examples of seraphic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Those who put out the people's eyes, reproach them for their blindness. -John Milton, poet (9 Dec 1608-1674)
