Dec 9, 2021
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
daedal
involute
xylophilous
seraphic
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
with Anu Garg

seraphic

PRONUNCIATION:
(suh-RAF-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Like an angel: serene, beautiful, pure, blissful, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin seraphim, from Greek seraphim, from Hebrew seraphim, from saraph (to burn). Earliest documented use: 1632.

USAGE:
“When the spell of immobility resumes, seraphic harmonies give way to a colossal, demonic setting.”
Alexander M. Ross; No Exit; The New Yorker; Aug 22, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Those who put out the people's eyes, reproach them for their blindness. -John Milton, poet (9 Dec 1608-1674)

