logodaedaly PRONUNCIATION: (log-uh-DEE-duh-lee)

MEANING: noun: Skill in using or coining words.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1727.

And crush, turned out an infant Hercules.” “No, I think that Burgess, a consummate practitioner of logodaedaly, chose ‘atomy’for deliberate ambiguity, implying that the love borne for Roxane by Cyrano had started out as a skeletal friendship but later became a grand Herculean passion.”Jeff Aronson; An/Atomy;(London, UK); Oct 14, 2000.In his translation of“But the tough atomy I thought to seizeAnd crush, turned out an infant Hercules.”

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: And the evil is done in hopes that evil surrenders / But the deeds of the devil are burned too deep in the embers / And a world of hunger in vengeance will always remember. -Phil Ochs, folksinger (19 Dec 1940-1976)





