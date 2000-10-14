  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 19, 2019
This week’s theme
Adverb? Not!

This week’s words
homily
raguly
empanoply
logodaedaly
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
Send some to friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

logodaedaly

PRONUNCIATION:
(log-uh-DEE-duh-lee)

MEANING:
noun: Skill in using or coining words.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1727.

USAGE:
“No, I think that Burgess, a consummate practitioner of logodaedaly, chose ‘atomy’* for deliberate ambiguity, implying that the love borne for Roxane by Cyrano had started out as a skeletal friendship but later became a grand Herculean passion.”
Jeff Aronson; An/Atomy; BMJ: British Medical Journal (London, UK); Oct 14, 2000.

*In his translation of Cyrano de Bergerac:
“But the tough atomy I thought to seize
And crush, turned out an infant Hercules.”

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
And the evil is done in hopes that evil surrenders / But the deeds of the devil are burned too deep in the embers / And a world of hunger in vengeance will always remember. -Phil Ochs, folksinger (19 Dec 1940-1976)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith