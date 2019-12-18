  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 18, 2019
This week’s theme
Adverb? Not!

This week’s words
homily
raguly
empanoply
empanoply
You swerve to avoid a squirrel. Unknown to you, the squirrel pledges a life debt to you. In your darkest hour, the squirrel arrives.
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

empanoply

PRONUNCIATION:
(em-PAN-uh-plee)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To enclose in complete armor.

ETYMOLOGY:
From em- (in) + panoply (a full suit of armor), from Greek panoplia (a complete suit of armor), from pan (all) + hopla (arms, armor), plural of hoplon (weapon). Earliest documented use: 1784.

USAGE:
“It was a shrewd thrust, that pierced the armour of conscience in which he sought to empanoply himself.”
Rafael Sabatini; The Sea-Hawk; Martin Secker; 1915.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. -Steve Biko, anti-apartheid activist (18 Dec 1946-1977)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith