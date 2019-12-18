

Dec 18, 2019 This week’s theme

Adverb? Not!



This week’s words

homily

raguly

empanoply



empanoply PRONUNCIATION: (em-PAN-uh-plee)

MEANING: verb tr.: To enclose in complete armor.

ETYMOLOGY: From em- (in) + panoply (a full suit of armor), from Greek panoplia (a complete suit of armor), from pan (all) + hopla (arms, armor), plural of hoplon (weapon). Earliest documented use: 1784.

USAGE: “It was a shrewd thrust, that pierced the armour of conscience in which he sought to empanoply himself.”

Rafael Sabatini; The Sea-Hawk; Martin Secker; 1915.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. -Steve Biko, anti-apartheid activist (18 Dec 1946-1977)





