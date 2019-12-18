|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 18, 2019This week’s theme
Adverb? Not!
This week’s words
raguly
empanoply
You swerve to avoid a squirrel. Unknown to you, the squirrel pledges a life debt to you. In your darkest hour, the squirrel arrives.
Image: cheezburger
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
empanoply
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To enclose in complete armor.
ETYMOLOGY:
From em- (in) + panoply (a full suit of armor), from Greek panoplia (a complete suit of armor), from pan (all) + hopla (arms, armor), plural of hoplon (weapon). Earliest documented use: 1784.
USAGE:
“It was a shrewd thrust, that pierced the armour of conscience in which he sought to empanoply himself.”
Rafael Sabatini; The Sea-Hawk; Martin Secker; 1915.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. -Steve Biko, anti-apartheid activist (18 Dec 1946-1977)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith