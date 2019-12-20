A.Word.A.Day

eutrapely

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Liveliness and ease of conversation.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Greek (pleasantness in conversation), from eu- (well) + trapely (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1596.

NOTES:

Can you talk to anyone on any topic with ease? If so, you have the gift of eutrapely, also known as eutrapelia. It was one of Aristotle’s dozen virtues.

USAGE:

“All of whom defend that virtuous, urbane wit which is eutrapely.”

Michael A. Screech; Laughter at the Foot of the Cross; University of Chicago Press; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: