Adverb? Not!
eutrapely
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Liveliness and ease of conversation.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek (pleasantness in conversation), from eu- (well) + trapely (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1596.
NOTES:
Can you talk to anyone on any topic with ease? If so, you have the gift of eutrapely, also known as eutrapelia. It was one of Aristotle’s dozen virtues.
USAGE:
“All of whom defend that virtuous, urbane wit which is eutrapely.”
Michael A. Screech; Laughter at the Foot of the Cross; University of Chicago Press; 1997.
