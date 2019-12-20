  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 20, 2019
This week’s theme
Adverb? Not!

This week’s words
homily
raguly
empanoply
logodaedaly
eutrapely

eutrapely

PRONUNCIATION:
(yoo-TRAP-uh-lee)

MEANING:
noun: Liveliness and ease of conversation.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek (pleasantness in conversation), from eu- (well) + trapely (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1596.

NOTES:
Can you talk to anyone on any topic with ease? If so, you have the gift of eutrapely, also known as eutrapelia. It was one of Aristotle’s dozen virtues.

USAGE:
“All of whom defend that virtuous, urbane wit which is eutrapely.”
Michael A. Screech; Laughter at the Foot of the Cross; University of Chicago Press; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)

