Dec 1, 2021This week’s theme
Perfect synonyms
This week’s words
bombinate
echoism
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
echoism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The formation of words by imitating sounds; also a word created in this manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin echo, from Greek ekho, from ekhe (sound). Earliest documented use: 1880. Another word for echoism is onomatopoeia. Here are some words coined by this process.
USAGE:
“The Steens’ inventive use of echoism transforms the noises of a car wash into a symphony of sounds, creating a sublimely poetic experience.”
Car Wash; Kirkus Reviews (Austin, Texas); Nov 15, 2000.
“‘Oh, don’t be such a fuddy-duddy!’
‘A what?’
‘An old-fashioned bore.’
‘It sounds like reduplicating echoism to me. This occidental slang does not become you, Rapture. Don’t forget you are a princess.’”
Piers Anthony; Wielding a Red Sword; Del Rey; 1986.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One trouble with living beyond your deserved number of years is that there's always some reason to live another year. And I'd like to live another year so that Nixon won't be President. If he's re-elected I'll have to live another four years. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975) [Nixon resigned in 1974.]
|
