A.Word.A.Day

echoism

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: The formation of words by imitating sounds; also a word created in this manner.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin echo, from Greek ekho, from ekhe (sound). Earliest documented use: 1880. Another word for echoism is onomatopoeia. Here are some words coined by this process

USAGE:



Piers Anthony; Wielding a Red Sword; Del Rey; 1986. “The Steens’ inventive use of echoism transforms the noises of a car wash into a symphony of sounds, creating a sublimely poetic experience.”Car Wash;(Austin, Texas); Nov 15, 2000.“‘Oh, don’t be such a fuddy-duddy!’‘A what?’‘An old-fashioned bore.’‘It sounds like reduplicating echoism to me. This occidental slang does not become you, Rapture. Don’t forget you are a princess.’”Piers Anthony;; Del Rey; 1986.

