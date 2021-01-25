

Jan 25, 2021

It's raining cats & dogs



This week’s words

cynegetic



It's raining cats & dogs



A dog has no more to do with someone dogmatic than a cat has to do with someone who acts as a catalyst.



A caterpillar has connections to both a cat and a dog. The English caterpillar is, literally speaking, a hairy cat. French for a caterpillar, chenille,* on the other paw, is from chien (dog).



That’s language for you. Appearances can be deceiving. Try not to apply logic to human languages. Gives me a headache, when I think about them. Now computer languages, those are easy.



Well, it’s raining cats and dogs this week (do not step into a poodle). All of the words have something to do with animals, of the canine and feline persuasions. Sometimes it’s obvious, other times not so much -- you may have to pay more attention to the etymology.



*It’s the same chenille that is borrowed into English for the woolly fabric. In French, it describes both the fabric and the caterpillar. cynegetic PRONUNCIATION: (sy-nuh-JET-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to the chase or hunting.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek kunagos (hunter), from kuon (dog) + igetis (leader). Earliest documented use: 1716.

USAGE: “It’s his cynegetic knowledge that becomes the instrument of his initiation into Minne’s hunt.”

Marcelle Thiébaux; The Stag of Love; Cornell University Press; 2014.



“In a rich footnote, Chamayou notes the privileged place dogs of war are often afforded in cynegetic politics.”

Benjamin Meiches; Non-Human Humanitarians; Review of International Studies (London, UK); Jan 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not the same persons this year as last; nor are those we love. It is a happy chance if we, changing, continue to love a changed person. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)





