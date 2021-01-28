  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 28, 2021
It’s raining cats & dogs

This week’s words
cynegetic
caterwaul
dogged
canicular
canicular

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuh-NIK-yuh-luhr)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the dog days.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin canicularis (relating to the dog star, Sirius), from canicula (small dog, Sirius), from canis (dog). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwon- (dog), which is also the source of canine, chenille (from French chenille: caterpillar, literally, little dog), kennel, canary, hound, dachshund, corgi, cynic, cynosure, cynegetic, canaille, and cynophobia. Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“The old woman is visibly exhausted in the canicular heat of summer.”
Tegan Raleigh; Sale at Camaïeu; Literary Review (Madison, Wisconsin); Summer 2015.

See more usage examples of canicular in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A grain of poetry suffices to season a century. -José Martí, poet, journalist, and freedom fighter (28 Jan 1853-1895)

