Jan 28, 2021This week’s theme
It’s raining cats & dogs
This week’s words
caterwaul
dogged
canicular
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
canicular
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the dog days.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin canicularis (relating to the dog star, Sirius), from canicula (small dog, Sirius), from canis (dog). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwon- (dog), which is also the source of canine, chenille (from French chenille: caterpillar, literally, little dog), kennel, canary, hound, dachshund, corgi, cynic, cynosure, cynegetic, canaille, and cynophobia. Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“The old woman is visibly exhausted in the canicular heat of summer.”
Tegan Raleigh; Sale at Camaïeu; Literary Review (Madison, Wisconsin); Summer 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A grain of poetry suffices to season a century. -José Martí, poet, journalist, and freedom fighter (28 Jan 1853-1895)
