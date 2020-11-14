

dogged PRONUNCIATION: (DAW-gid, DOG-id)

MEANING: adjective: Stubbornly determined or persistent.

ETYMOLOGY: If you have ever faced a dog digging in his heels, you know what dogged is. The word dog is from Old English docga. Also see recalcitrant . Earliest documented use: 1300.

Hanging on the Telephone; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 14, 2020.



See more usage examples of dogged in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right. -Learned Hand, jurist (27 Jan 1872-1961)





