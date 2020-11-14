|
Jan 27, 2021This week’s theme
It’s raining cats & dogs
This week’s words
caterwaul
dogged
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dogged
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Stubbornly determined or persistent.
ETYMOLOGY:
If you have ever faced a dog digging in his heels, you know what dogged is. The word dog is from Old English docga. Also see recalcitrant. Earliest documented use: 1300.
USAGE:
“It took years of dogged work by journalists, lawyers, and campaigners to establish how widespread the practice [phone hacking by Mirror] was.”
Hanging on the Telephone; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 14, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right. -Learned Hand, jurist (27 Jan 1872-1961)
