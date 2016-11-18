

Reader Jack Clay asked, “Once, twice, thrice. So what is four or five, etc.?”



Up to three not enough for you? I mean, even Marie Curie won a Nobel only twice. And people have won double Nobels only ... four times ... okay, I can see where those words may come handy.



Sorry, we do not have a word for four times, five times, etc., in the English language (how about other languages?). As a consolation, we can tell you that English does have words beyond primary, secondary, and tertiary. There are quaternary, quinary, senary, and so on. Maybe these can inspire you to coin a word for four times and beyond.



While you are thinking of those words, we’ll share with you words that are already a part of the English language. Words that may make you say: I didn’t know there was a word for it! cynophobia PRONUNCIATION: (sy-nuh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: A fear of dogs.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek kyon (dog) + -phobia (fear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwon- (dog), which also gave us canine, chenille (from French chenille: caterpillar, literally, little dog), kennel, canary, hound, dachshund, corgi, cynic cynosure , and canaille . Earliest documented use: 1879.

USAGE: * ... If Lucie is not petting a dog before the hour is over then it will be a rare failure for Dyer over the 25 years that he has been running the classes.”

Sharon Smith; How to Get a Dog Phobia Licked; The Times (London, UK); Nov 18, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every student needs someone who says, simply, "You mean something. You count." -Tony Kushner, playwright (b. 16 Jul 1956)





