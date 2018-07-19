  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 19, 2018
pathophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(path-uh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: An irrational fear of disease.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek patho- (suffering, disease) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1873. A synonym is nosophobia. A related word is hypochondria.

USAGE:
“His lifelong pathophobia and his later fear of potential assassins were also characteristic.”
Max Domarus and Patrick Romane; The Essential Hitler: Speeches and Commentary; Bolchazy-Carducci; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I dream of giving birth to a child who will ask, "Mother, what was war?" -Eve Merriam, poet and writer (19 Jul 1916-1992)

