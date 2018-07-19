|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 19, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
phillumenist
virilocal
pathophobia
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pathophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An irrational fear of disease.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek patho- (suffering, disease) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1873. A synonym is nosophobia. A related word is hypochondria.
USAGE:
“His lifelong pathophobia and his later fear of potential assassins were also characteristic.”
Max Domarus and Patrick Romane; The Essential Hitler: Speeches and Commentary; Bolchazy-Carducci; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I dream of giving birth to a child who will ask, "Mother, what was war?" -Eve Merriam, poet and writer (19 Jul 1916-1992)
