  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 18, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
cynophobia
phillumenist
virilocal
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

virilocal

PRONUNCIATION:
(vir-i-LOK-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the custom of living with the family of the husband.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vir (man) + local. Ultimately from the Indo-European root wi-ro- (man), which also gave us werewolf, virile, virtue, virtuoso, werewolf, world, virago, virtu, German Weltanschauung (worldview), and Sanskrit veerya (brave). Earliest documented use: 1948.

USAGE:
“She was also told that a new house was denied to her because she, being married to a man belonging to another parish, failed to move into the virilocal residence as per the custom.”
Soosaiya Anthreas; The Dance of the Sea; Gatekeeper Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People hate as they love, unreasonably. -William Makepeace Thackeray, novelist (18 Jul 1811-1863)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith