|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 18, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
phillumenist
virilocal
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
virilocal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the custom of living with the family of the husband.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vir (man) + local. Ultimately from the Indo-European root wi-ro- (man), which also gave us werewolf, virile, virtue, virtuoso, werewolf, world, virago, virtu, German Weltanschauung (worldview), and Sanskrit veerya (brave). Earliest documented use: 1948.
USAGE:
“She was also told that a new house was denied to her because she, being married to a man belonging to another parish, failed to move into the virilocal residence as per the custom.”
Soosaiya Anthreas; The Dance of the Sea; Gatekeeper Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People hate as they love, unreasonably. -William Makepeace Thackeray, novelist (18 Jul 1811-1863)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith