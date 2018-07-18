A.Word.A.Day

virilocal

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Relating to the custom of living with the family of the husband.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin vir (man) + local. Ultimately from the Indo-European root wi-ro- (man), which also gave us werewolf, virile, virtue, virtuoso, werewolf, world, virago, virtu , German Weltanschauung (worldview), and Sanskrit veerya (brave). Earliest documented use: 1948.

USAGE:

“She was also told that a new house was denied to her because she, being married to a man belonging to another parish, failed to move into the virilocal residence as per the custom.”

Soosaiya Anthreas; The Dance of the Sea; Gatekeeper Press; 2015.

