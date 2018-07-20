

paragnosis PRONUNCIATION: (par-uh-GNO-sis)

MEANING: noun: Knowledge that cannot be obtained by normal means.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek para- (beyond) + gnosis (knowledge). Earliest documented use: 1933.

USAGE: “We have lived to the time of the village idiot, when we wisely heed the messages received from the fillings of our teeth. The method here, paragnosis. The voice on the wireless beam his? Whose?”

Michael Joyce; Of Two Minds; University of Michigan Press; 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: On this 4th [of July], look beyond fireworks, parades, and pretentious patriots. Instead, celebrate whistleblowers and lamplighters who warn the people, speak truth to power -- risking their lives and fortunes defending our inalienable rights and independence against those who take our liberties away. -Thomas Drake, veteran and whistleblower (b. 22 Apr 1957)





