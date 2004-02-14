

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



What’s on the menu this week? Mixed veggies, so to speak. More precisely, it’s mixed words, as in miscellaneous words. The word miscellaneous is from Latin miscere (to mix), ultimately from the Indo-European root meik- (to mix), which also gave us mix, medley, melee, and promiscuous.



We promise not couscous, but a medley of words. Enjoy! vulnerary PRONUNCIATION: (VUHL-nuh-rer-ee)

MEANING: noun: Something used for the healing of wounds.

adjective: Useful in healing of wounds.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vulnus (wound) + -ary (relating to). Earliest documented use: 1599.

USAGE: “Melinda relies upon art to work as a vulnerary.”

Speak: The Graphic Novel; Kirkus Reviews (New York); Feb 15, 2018.



“Periwinkle is also a vulnerary herb, for healing wounds and staunching bleeding.”

Jane Powers; The Language of Love; Irish Times (Dublin); Feb 14, 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If life's lessons could be reduced to single sentences, there would be no need for fiction. -Scott Turow, author and lawyer (b. 12 Apr 1949)





