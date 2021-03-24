|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 15, 2021This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
soporific
mummery
intransigence
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
intransigence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Unwillingness to compromise, especially from an extreme position.
ETYMOLOGY:
Via Spanish/French, from Latin in- (not) + transigere (to settle). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, and ambassador. Earliest documented use: 1882.
USAGE:
“But many politicians won’t budge and the people who elect them won’t hold them accountable for their intransigence.”
Charles M. Blow; Mass Shootings and Our Depraved Political Stagnation; The New York Times; Mar 24, 2021.
See more usage examples of intransigence in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Clear thinking requires courage rather than intelligence. -Thomas Szasz, author, professor of psychiatry (15 Apr 1920-2012)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith