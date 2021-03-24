  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 15, 2021
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week’s words
vulnerary
soporific
mummery
intransigence
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

intransigence

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-TRAN-si-juhns)

MEANING:
noun: Unwillingness to compromise, especially from an extreme position.

ETYMOLOGY:
Via Spanish/French, from Latin in- (not) + transigere (to settle). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, and ambassador. Earliest documented use: 1882.

USAGE:
“But many politicians won’t budge and the people who elect them won’t hold them accountable for their intransigence.”
Charles M. Blow; Mass Shootings and Our Depraved Political Stagnation; The New York Times; Mar 24, 2021.

See more usage examples of intransigence in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Clear thinking requires courage rather than intelligence. -Thomas Szasz, author, professor of psychiatry (15 Apr 1920-2012)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith