A.Word.A.Day

intransigence

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Unwillingness to compromise, especially from an extreme position.

ETYMOLOGY:

Via Spanish/French, from Latin in- (not) + transigere (to settle). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, and ambassador. Earliest documented use: 1882.

USAGE:

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: