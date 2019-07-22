  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 16, 2021
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week’s words
vulnerary
soporific
mummery
intransigence
diffidence

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

diffidence

PRONUNCIATION:
(DIF-i-duhns)

MEANING:
noun: Timidity or shyness.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin diffidere (to mistrust), from dis- (not) + fidere (to trust). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bheidh- (to trust), which also gave us abide, abode, fiancé, affidavit, confide, confident, defiance, fidelity, defy, infidel, and diffident. Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“It’s remarkable to find such swagger ... by the slouch of diffidence and doubt.”
Anthony Lane; Join In; The New Yorker; Jul 22, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Man is so made that he can only find relaxation from one kind of labor by taking up another. -Anatole France, novelist, essayist, Nobel laureate (16 Apr 1844-1924)

