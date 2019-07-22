|
A.Word.A.Day
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
diffidence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Timidity or shyness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin diffidere (to mistrust), from dis- (not) + fidere (to trust). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bheidh- (to trust), which also gave us abide, abode, fiancé, affidavit, confide, confident, defiance, fidelity, defy, infidel, and diffident. Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“It’s remarkable to find such swagger ... by the slouch of diffidence and doubt.”
Anthony Lane; Join In; The New Yorker; Jul 22, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Man is so made that he can only find relaxation from one kind of labor by taking up another. -Anatole France, novelist, essayist, Nobel laureate (16 Apr 1844-1924)
