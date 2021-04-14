  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 14, 2021
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week’s words
vulnerary
soporific
mummery
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mummery

PRONUNCIATION:
(MUHM-uh-ree)

MEANING:
noun: An absurd, pretentious, or hypocritical performance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French momerie (masquerade), from Old French mommer (to mum or to pantomime). Earliest documented use: 1465.

USAGE:
“To crown this scene of farce and mummery, a clergyman is mounted in their pulpit to harangue them on the blessings of independence.”
Danielle Allen; A Forgotten Founder; The Atlantic (Boston, Massachusetts); Mar 2021.

See more usage examples of mummery in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The supreme accomplishment is to blur the line between work and play. -Arnold J. Toynbee, historian (14 Apr 1889-1975)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith