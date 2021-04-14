|
Apr 14, 2021This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
soporific
mummery
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mummery
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An absurd, pretentious, or hypocritical performance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French momerie (masquerade), from Old French mommer (to mum or to pantomime). Earliest documented use: 1465.
USAGE:
“To crown this scene of farce and mummery, a clergyman is mounted in their pulpit to harangue them on the blessings of independence.”
Danielle Allen; A Forgotten Founder; The Atlantic (Boston, Massachusetts); Mar 2021.
See more usage examples of mummery in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The supreme accomplishment is to blur the line between work and play. -Arnold J. Toynbee, historian (14 Apr 1889-1975)
|
