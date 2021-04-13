  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 13, 2021
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week's words
vulnerary
soporific
with Anu Garg

soporific

PRONUNCIATION:
(sop-uh-RIF-ik, suh-puh-)

MEANING:
adjective:1. Inducing sleep.
 2. Sleepy or drowsy.
 3. Dull or monotonous.
noun:Something that induces sleep.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sopor (a deep sleep). Ultimately from the Indo-European root swep- (to sleep), which also gave us insomnia, hypnosis, soporose, somniloquy (talking while asleep), and somnambulate (to walk in sleep). Earliest documented use: 1690.

USAGE:
“I snoozed some more, full of bloat-inducing road food and my mother’s soporific prattle.”
Mickey J. Corrigan; Red Hot Blues; Wild Rose Press; 2014.

See more usage examples of soporific in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is also an artificial aristocracy founded on wealth and birth, without either virtue or talents... The artificial aristocracy is a mischievous ingredient in government, and provisions should be made to prevent its ascendancy. -Thomas Jefferson, third US president, architect, and author (13 Apr 1743-1826)

