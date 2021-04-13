

Apr 13, 2021 This week’s theme

This week’s words

vulnerary

soporific



soporific PRONUNCIATION: (sop-uh-RIF-ik, suh-puh-)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Inducing sleep. 2. Sleepy or drowsy. 3. Dull or monotonous. noun: Something that induces sleep.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin sopor (a deep sleep). Ultimately from the Indo-European root swep- (to sleep), which also gave us insomnia, hypnosis, soporose somniloquy (talking while asleep), and somnambulate (to walk in sleep). Earliest documented use: 1690.

USAGE:

Mickey J. Corrigan; Red Hot Blues; Wild Rose Press; 2014.



"I snoozed some more, full of bloat-inducing road food and my mother's soporific prattle."
Mickey J. Corrigan; Red Hot Blues; Wild Rose Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is also an artificial aristocracy founded on wealth and birth, without either virtue or talents... The artificial aristocracy is a mischievous ingredient in government, and provisions should be made to prevent its ascendancy. -Thomas Jefferson, third US president, architect, and author (13 Apr 1743-1826)





