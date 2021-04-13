|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 13, 2021This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
soporific
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
soporific
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sopor (a deep sleep). Ultimately from the Indo-European root swep- (to sleep), which also gave us insomnia, hypnosis, soporose, somniloquy (talking while asleep), and somnambulate (to walk in sleep). Earliest documented use: 1690.
USAGE:
“I snoozed some more, full of bloat-inducing road food and my mother’s soporific prattle.”
Mickey J. Corrigan; Red Hot Blues; Wild Rose Press; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is also an artificial aristocracy founded on wealth and birth, without either virtue or talents... The artificial aristocracy is a mischievous ingredient in government, and provisions should be made to prevent its ascendancy. -Thomas Jefferson, third US president, architect, and author (13 Apr 1743-1826)
|
