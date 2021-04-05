

Apr 5, 2021 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Apgar





Animated from a Virginia Apgar, 1959Animated from a still photo Photo: NY World-Telegram & Sun

Previous week’s theme

Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



MyHeritage, a genealogy company, recently announced a way to turn a still picture into a video clip. They call it Deep Nostalgia. I tried a black-and-white picture of my grandmother and was pleasantly surprised. Fond memories came flooding back.



I started wondering about people from history who have had words coined after them. I picked five people who lived in a time when videos were not very common, yet not so long ago that they didn’t have even black-and-white pictures.



Enjoy this week’s eponyms and look at the people behind them in a new way. A word coined after a person is known as an eponym, from Greek ep- (after) + -onym (name).



Also, MyHeritage’s other technologies can colorize black-and-white pictures and turn grainy pictures into sharp snaps. This week we’ll try all of them one by one. Note that MyHeritage was not involved in the making of this week’s words in A.Word.A.Day. Apgar or apgar PRONUNCIATION: (AP-gar)

MEANING: noun: A method of assessing a newborn’s health. Also known as Apgar score.

ETYMOLOGY: After anesthesiologist Virginia Apgar (1909-1974) who devised it. Earliest documented use: 1959.

NOTES:

Ten years after the debut of the Apgar score, Dr. L. Joseph Butterfield introduced an acronym as a mnemonic aid for the term: Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, Respiration. See This is a judging world and we get evaluated right from birth (Apgar) to death (how many people came to the funeral). In 1953, Dr. Virginia Apgar devised a quick way to assess the health of a newborn child. She assigned 0, 1, or 2 points for each of the five criteria: heart rate, respiration, muscle tone, skin color, and reflex response. The score is typically calculated at one minute and five minutes after birth.Ten years after the debut of the Apgar score, Dr. L. Joseph Butterfield introduced an acronym as a mnemonic aid for the term: Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, Respiration. See backronym

USAGE: “She placed the eye drops in and pronounced his apgar of nine and ten.”

Marsha Brooks; The Architect; Xlibris; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You can't hold a man down without staying down with him. -Booker T. Washington, reformer, educator, and author (5 Apr 1856-1915)





