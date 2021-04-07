A.Word.A.Day

Yarborough or yarborough

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: In a card game, a weak hand, especially one in which no card is above a nine.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Charles Anderson Worsley, 2nd Earl of Yarborough (1809-1897), who is said to have bet 1000 to 1 against the occurrence of such a hand. The actual odds are 1827 to 1. Earliest documented use: 1900.

USAGE:

“For days on end I can’t seem to get a hand much better than a yarborough.”

Louis Joseph Vance; Nobody; George H. Doran; 1915.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: