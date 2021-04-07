|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 7, 2021This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Pinkerton
Yarborough
Worsley, 2nd Earl of Yarborough
Original grainy photo enhanced with MyHeritage
Photo: National Trust
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Yarborough or yarborough
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: In a card game, a weak hand, especially one in which no card is above a nine.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Charles Anderson Worsley, 2nd Earl of Yarborough (1809-1897), who is said to have bet 1000 to 1 against the occurrence of such a hand. The actual odds are 1827 to 1. Earliest documented use: 1900.
USAGE:
“For days on end I can’t seem to get a hand much better than a yarborough.”
Louis Joseph Vance; Nobody; George H. Doran; 1915.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is chiefly through books that we enjoy intercourse with superior minds. -William Ellery Channing, clergyman and writer (7 Apr 1780-1842)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith