  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 7, 2021
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Apgar
Pinkerton
Yarborough
yarborough
Worsley, 2nd Earl of Yarborough
Original grainy photo enhanced with MyHeritage
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Yarborough or yarborough

PRONUNCIATION:
(YAHR-bur-oh/uh)

MEANING:
noun: In a card game, a weak hand, especially one in which no card is above a nine.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Charles Anderson Worsley, 2nd Earl of Yarborough (1809-1897), who is said to have bet 1000 to 1 against the occurrence of such a hand. The actual odds are 1827 to 1. Earliest documented use: 1900.

USAGE:
“For days on end I can’t seem to get a hand much better than a yarborough.”
Louis Joseph Vance; Nobody; George H. Doran; 1915.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is chiefly through books that we enjoy intercourse with superior minds. -William Ellery Channing, clergyman and writer (7 Apr 1780-1842)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith