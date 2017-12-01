  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 8, 2021
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Apgar
Pinkerton
Yarborough
Orwellism
orwellism
George Orwell
Original b&w photo enhanced, colorized, and animated with MyHeritage
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Orwellism

PRONUNCIATION:
(OR-wuh-liz-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: Something misleading, such as a word or phrase used euphemistically or ambiguously for propaganda purposes.

ETYMOLOGY:
After George Orwell (1903-1950), whose novel 1984 depicted a futuristic totalitarian state employing misleading language for propaganda and control. Earliest documented use: 1970. Also see newspeak and Orwellian.

USAGE:
“[Premier Kathleen Wynne] also embraced one of neo-liberalism’s core tenets: privatization of public goods, under the hideous Orwellism of ‘broadening’ its ownership.”
Rick Salutin; Neo-Liberalism Is a Spent Force and Patrick Brown Knows It; Toronto Star (Canada); Dec 1, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's surprising how much memory is built around things unnoticed at the time. -Barbara Kingsolver, novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 8 Apr 1955)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith