Orwellism PRONUNCIATION: (OR-wuh-liz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: Something misleading, such as a word or phrase used euphemistically or ambiguously for propaganda purposes.

ETYMOLOGY: 1984 depicted a futuristic totalitarian state employing misleading language for propaganda and control. Earliest documented use: 1970. Also see After George Orwell (1903-1950), whose noveldepicted a futuristic totalitarian state employing misleading language for propaganda and control. Earliest documented use: 1970. Also see newspeak and Orwellian

USAGE: “[Premier Kathleen Wynne] also embraced one of neo-liberalism’s core tenets: privatization of public goods, under the hideous Orwellism of ‘broadening’ its ownership.”

Rick Salutin; Neo-Liberalism Is a Spent Force and Patrick Brown Knows It; Toronto Star (Canada); Dec 1, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's surprising how much memory is built around things unnoticed at the time. -Barbara Kingsolver, novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 8 Apr 1955)





