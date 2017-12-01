|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 8, 2021This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Pinkerton
Yarborough
Orwellism
George Orwell
Original b&w photo enhanced, colorized, and animated with MyHeritage
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Orwellism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something misleading, such as a word or phrase used euphemistically or ambiguously for propaganda purposes.
ETYMOLOGY:
After George Orwell (1903-1950), whose novel 1984 depicted a futuristic totalitarian state employing misleading language for propaganda and control. Earliest documented use: 1970. Also see newspeak and Orwellian.
USAGE:
“[Premier Kathleen Wynne] also embraced one of neo-liberalism’s core tenets: privatization of public goods, under the hideous Orwellism of ‘broadening’ its ownership.”
Rick Salutin; Neo-Liberalism Is a Spent Force and Patrick Brown Knows It; Toronto Star (Canada); Dec 1, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's surprising how much memory is built around things unnoticed at the time. -Barbara Kingsolver, novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 8 Apr 1955)
|
