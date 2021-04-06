

Apr 6, 2021 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Apgar

Pinkerton





Colorized the Pinkerton & Lincoln, 1860s ( cropped Colorized the original with MyHeritage Photo: Mathew Brady Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Pinkerton PRONUNCIATION: (PING-kuhr-tuhn)

MEANING: noun: A detective.

ETYMOLOGY: After Allan Pinkerton (1819-1884), a private detective, who started a detective agency in 1850. Earliest documented use: 1874. Pinkerton may also be the origin of the term fink

USAGE: “She had her chance due to the carelessness of a Pinkerton hired by Flo’s mother to investigate her death.”

Emily M. Danforth; Plain Bad Heroines: A Novel; William Morrow; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We take our colors, chameleon-like, from each other. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)





