Apr 6, 2021This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Pinkerton
Pinkerton & Lincoln, 1860s (cropped)
Colorized the original with MyHeritage
Photo: Mathew Brady
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Pinkerton
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A detective.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Allan Pinkerton (1819-1884), a private detective, who started a detective agency in 1850. Earliest documented use: 1874. Pinkerton may also be the origin of the term fink.
USAGE:
“She had her chance due to the carelessness of a Pinkerton hired by Flo’s mother to investigate her death.”
Emily M. Danforth; Plain Bad Heroines: A Novel; William Morrow; 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We take our colors, chameleon-like, from each other. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)
