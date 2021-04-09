

Oakley PRONUNCIATION: (OHK-lee)

MEANING: noun: A complimentary ticket or pass. Also known as an Annie Oakley.

ETYMOLOGY: After the sharpshooter Annie Oakley (1860-1926) who was renowned for her skill, from association of the punched ticket with one of her bullet-riddled targets. Earliest documented use: c. 1910.

NOTES: As it happens, we don’t need to turn a picture of Annie Oakley into a video. A film of hers is available, dating back to 1894 , produced by none other than Thomas Edison. It’s grainy and jumpy. If only Edison had had the foresight to realize the historic nature of the film and use the HD mode!

USAGE:

F. Jutte; Het Engelse Taaleigen van Amerika; W.E.J. Tjeenk Willink; 1966.



"He was given an Oakley for the vaudeville theater show."
F. Jutte; Het Engelse Taaleigen van Amerika; W.E.J. Tjeenk Willink; 1966.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The poet is a kinsman in the clouds / Who scoffs at archers, loves a stormy day; / But on the ground, among the hooting crowds, / He cannot walk, his wings are in the way. -Charles Baudelaire, poet, critic and translator (9 Apr 1821-1867)





