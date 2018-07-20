

backronym PRONUNCIATION: (BAK-ro-nim)

MEANING: noun: A word re-interpreted as an acronym.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of back + acronym. Earliest documented use: 1983.

NOTES:

When naming something, sometimes a suitable name is chosen and then an acronym is retrofitted on top of it: USA PATRIOT Act (Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism). The clunkiness of the expansion is a quick giveaway. How about forming a backronym for ACRONYM itself: A Contrived Result Of Nomenclature Yielding Mechanism?

In a backronym, an expansion is invented to treat an existing word as an acronym. For example, some believe that the word NEWS is an acronym for North, East, West, and South. In reality, the word is coined from "new" as in: What's new?

When naming something, sometimes a suitable name is chosen and then an acronym is retrofitted on top of it: USA PATRIOT Act (Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism). The clunkiness of the expansion is a quick giveaway. How about forming a backronym for ACRONYM itself: A Contrived Result Of Nomenclature Yielding Mechanism?

Often, backronyms serve a useful purpose as mnemonics. For example, see Apgar score

USAGE:

Andray Domise; The Law of Amazon’s Jungle; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Jul 20, 2018.



"The name of Maryland's bill, by the way, was the PRIME Act, named of course for Amazon's Prime membership program. But the nomenclature of the obsequious backronym was somehow more embarrassing: Promoting ext-Raordinary Innovation in Maryland's Economy."

Andray Domise; The Law of Amazon's Jungle; Maclean's (Toronto, Canada); Jul 20, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When small men begin to cast big shadows, it means that the sun is about to set. -Lin Yutang, writer and translator (10 Oct 1895-1976)





