Oct 11, 2018This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
workfare
backronym
lunk
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lunk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A dull or slow-witted person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Short for lunkhead, from lunk (a blend of lump + hunk) + head. Earliest documented use: 1867.
USAGE:
“Bob ... being a lunk, he stumbles into a trap.”
Hitler’s Hit Parade; The New Yorker; Jan 10, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Will people ever be wise enough to refuse to follow bad leaders or to take away the freedom of other people? -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat, author, and lecturer (11 Oct 1884-1962)
