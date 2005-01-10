  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 11, 2018
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
anecdata
workfare
backronym
lunk
with Anu Garg

lunk

PRONUNCIATION:
(lungk)

MEANING:
noun: A dull or slow-witted person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Short for lunkhead, from lunk (a blend of lump + hunk) + head. Earliest documented use: 1867.

USAGE:
“Bob ... being a lunk, he stumbles into a trap.”
Hitler’s Hit Parade; The New Yorker; Jan 10, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Will people ever be wise enough to refuse to follow bad leaders or to take away the freedom of other people? -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat, author, and lecturer (11 Oct 1884-1962)

