anecdata

workfare

backronym

lunk



lunk PRONUNCIATION: (lungk)

MEANING: noun: A dull or slow-witted person.

ETYMOLOGY: Short for lunkhead, from lunk (a blend of lump + hunk) + head. Earliest documented use: 1867.

USAGE:

Hitler’s Hit Parade; The New Yorker; Jan 10, 2005.



"Bob ... being a lunk, he stumbles into a trap."
Hitler's Hit Parade; The New Yorker; Jan 10, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Will people ever be wise enough to refuse to follow bad leaders or to take away the freedom of other people? -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat, author, and lecturer (11 Oct 1884-1962)





