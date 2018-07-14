

herstory PRONUNCIATION: (HUHR-stuh-ree)

MEANING: noun: History as seen from a woman’s point of view, one that doesn’t obscure women’s role.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of her + history, from Latin histor (learned), ultimately from the Indo-European root weid- (to see), which is also the source of guide, wise, vision, advice, idea, story, and polyhistor . Earliest documented use: 1970.

USAGE: “It’s high time that the historical playing field is levelled to introduce a balance between history and herstory.”

Lise Hand; Our Understanding of History Is Out of Date; The Times (London, UK); Jul 14, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is just a short walk from the cradle to the grave and it sure behooves us to be kind to one another along the way. -Alice Childress, playwright, author, and actor (12 Oct 1916-1994)





