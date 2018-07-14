|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 12, 2018This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
anecdata
workfare
backronym
lunk
herstory
Herstory: 50 Women and Girls Who Shook Up the World
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
herstory
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: History as seen from a woman’s point of view, one that doesn’t obscure women’s role.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of her + history, from Latin histor (learned), ultimately from the Indo-European root weid- (to see), which is also the source of guide, wise, vision, advice, idea, story, and polyhistor. Earliest documented use: 1970.
USAGE:
“It’s high time that the historical playing field is levelled to introduce a balance between history and herstory.”
Lise Hand; Our Understanding of History Is Out of Date; The Times (London, UK); Jul 14, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is just a short walk from the cradle to the grave and it sure behooves us to be kind to one another along the way. -Alice Childress, playwright, author, and actor (12 Oct 1916-1994)
