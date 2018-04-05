|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
workfare
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A social welfare program in which those receiving aid are required to perform work.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of work + welfare. Earliest documented use: 1968.
USAGE:
“After winning power in 2010, Mr. Orban implemented a vast workfare program in which menial tasks have been given to hundreds of thousands of jobseekers.”
Patrick Kingsley & Benjamin Novak; Leader in Hungary Sees Economic Miracle. Is It a Mirage?; The New York Times; Apr 5, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith