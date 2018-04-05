

Oct 9, 2018 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

anecdata

workfare

Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



workfare PRONUNCIATION: (WUHRK-fer)

MEANING: noun: A social welfare program in which those receiving aid are required to perform work.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of work + welfare. Earliest documented use: 1968.

USAGE: “After winning power in 2010, Mr. Orban implemented a vast workfare program in which menial tasks have been given to hundreds of thousands of jobseekers.”

Patrick Kingsley & Benjamin Novak; Leader in Hungary Sees Economic Miracle. Is It a Mirage?; The New York Times; Apr 5, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate