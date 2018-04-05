  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 9, 2018
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
anecdata
workfare
with Anu Garg

workfare

PRONUNCIATION:
(WUHRK-fer)

MEANING:
noun: A social welfare program in which those receiving aid are required to perform work.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of work + welfare. Earliest documented use: 1968.

USAGE:
“After winning power in 2010, Mr. Orban implemented a vast workfare program in which menial tasks have been given to hundreds of thousands of jobseekers.”
Patrick Kingsley & Benjamin Novak; Leader in Hungary Sees Economic Miracle. Is It a Mirage?; The New York Times; Apr 5, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)

