  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 1, 2022
This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand

This week’s words
palmate
two-fisted
pugilism
two-fisted
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

two-fisted

PRONUNCIATION:
(TOO-fis-tuhd, too-FIS-)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Tough; aggressive.
2. Energetic; enthusiastic.
3. Using both hands.

ETYMOLOGY:
The term describes someone using both hands, literally or figuratively, where a clenched fist alludes to vigor, resolve, etc. From two, from Old English twa (two) + fist, from Old English fyst (fist). Earliest documented use: 1774. Also see ironfisted, clutchfist, and hardfisted.

USAGE:
“So why would any red-blooded, two-fisted guy hesitate to bubble up?”
Jim Beckerman; It’s Time Men Discover Bubble Baths, Says Wayne Entrepreneur; The Poughkeepsie Journal (New York); Dec 8, 2020.

“Ms. Kelton is a two-fisted writer and there is a lot to like in her rousing call to action.”
Ian McGugan; Is Modern Monetary Theory Revolutionary or Imaginary?; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Sep 19, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Simplicity is the final achievement. After one has played a vast quantity of notes and more notes, it is simplicity that emerges as the crowning reward of art. -Frederic Chopin, pianist and composer (1 Mar 1810-1849)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith