two-fisted PRONUNCIATION: (TOO-fis-tuhd, too-FIS-)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Tough; aggressive.

2. Energetic; enthusiastic.

3. Using both hands.

The term describes someone using both hands, literally or figuratively, where a clenched fist alludes to vigor, resolve, etc. From two, from Old English twa (two) + fist, from Old English fyst (fist). Earliest documented use: 1774.

USAGE: “So why would any red-blooded, two-fisted guy hesitate to bubble up?”

Jim Beckerman; It’s Time Men Discover Bubble Baths, Says Wayne Entrepreneur; The Poughkeepsie Journal (New York); Dec 8, 2020.



“Ms. Kelton is a two-fisted writer and there is a lot to like in her rousing call to action.”

Ian McGugan; Is Modern Monetary Theory Revolutionary or Imaginary?; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Sep 19, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Simplicity is the final achievement. After one has played a vast quantity of notes and more notes, it is simplicity that emerges as the crowning reward of art. -Frederic Chopin, pianist and composer (1 Mar 1810-1849)





