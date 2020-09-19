|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 1, 2022This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand
This week’s words
two-fisted
pugilism
Photo: Planetgordon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
two-fisted
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Tough; aggressive.
2. Energetic; enthusiastic.
3. Using both hands.
ETYMOLOGY:
The term describes someone using both hands, literally or figuratively, where a clenched fist alludes to vigor, resolve, etc. From two, from Old English twa (two) + fist, from Old English fyst (fist). Earliest documented use: 1774. Also see ironfisted, clutchfist, and hardfisted.
USAGE:
“So why would any red-blooded, two-fisted guy hesitate to bubble up?”
Jim Beckerman; It’s Time Men Discover Bubble Baths, Says Wayne Entrepreneur; The Poughkeepsie Journal (New York); Dec 8, 2020.
“Ms. Kelton is a two-fisted writer and there is a lot to like in her rousing call to action.”
Ian McGugan; Is Modern Monetary Theory Revolutionary or Imaginary?; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Sep 19, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Simplicity is the final achievement. After one has played a vast quantity of notes and more notes, it is simplicity that emerges as the crowning reward of art. -Frederic Chopin, pianist and composer (1 Mar 1810-1849)
