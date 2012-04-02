|
A.Word.A.Day
May 7, 2020This week’s theme
Words related to the hand
This week’s words
repugnant
backhanded
ironfisted
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ironfisted
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Ruthless; tyrannical.
2. Stingy; tight-fisted.
ETYMOLOGY:
For sense 1, from the allusion to someone wielding a crushing fist.
For 2, from the allusion to a hard-to-open fist clutching money.
Earliest documented use: 1852.
USAGE:
“There is no way that this ironfisted approach will bring about reconciliation.”
Veera Prateepchaikul; Sonthi’s Efforts to Do Right May Backfire; Bangkok Post (Thailand); Apr 2, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:On each race is laid the duty to keep alight its own lamp of mind as its part in the illumination of the world. To break the lamp of any people is to deprive it of its rightful place in the world festival. -Rabindranath Tagore, poet, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)
