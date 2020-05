words

dead hand

1. The stifling influence of something, especially of the past on the present.

2. The perpetual ownership of property by institutions, such as churches.

A literal translation of the term mortmain . Earliest documented use: 1615.

Ben Schott; Diary; The Spectator (London, UK); Apr 4, 2020.



"If the corona curves continue to crest, Covid-19 might expose as much about the dead hand of capitalism (the corruption, the hubris, the greed) as Chernobyl ever did about communism."
Ben Schott; Diary; The Spectator (London, UK); Apr 4, 2020.

