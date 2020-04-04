|
A.Word.A.Day
May 8, 2020This week’s theme
Words related to the hand
This week’s words
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
dead hand
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The stifling influence of something, especially of the past on the present.
2. The perpetual ownership of property by institutions, such as churches.
ETYMOLOGY:
A literal translation of the term mortmain. Earliest documented use: 1615.
USAGE:
“If the corona curves continue to crest, Covid-19 might expose as much about the dead hand of capitalism (the corruption, the hubris, the greed) as Chernobyl ever did about communism.”
Ben Schott; Diary; The Spectator (London, UK); Apr 4, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about the answers. -Thomas Pynchon, novelist (b. 8 May 1937)
