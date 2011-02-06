

May 6, 2020 This week’s theme

Words related to the hand



This week’s words

handfast

repugnant

backhanded



“You’re prettier in person.”

“I think what you meant to say is ‘you’re really ugly in photos.’” Illustration: Vanessa Papastavros @vanscribbles Words related to the hand A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



backhanded PRONUNCIATION: (BAK-han-did)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Indirect or ambiguous, having double meaning; sarcastic or malicious.

2. Performed with the back of the hand facing forward.

ETYMOLOGY: The metaphorical sense of the term derives from the image of a hand facing backward being indirect or hiding something. Earliest documented use: 1800. The word forehanded is not an opposite of this word.

USAGE:

Polly Dunbar and Alexis Parr; Boris Johnson’s Amazing Love Pentagon!; Daily Mail (London, UK); Feb 6, 2011.



See more usage examples of “In an extraordinary backhanded compliment, Pierre Rolin compared Helen Macintyre to the Dr Seuss character the Grinch, saying: ‘I think deep down there is a beautiful heart, a lovely person, who was damaged and who was absorbed by tragedy.’”Polly Dunbar and Alexis Parr; Boris Johnson’s Amazing Love Pentagon!;(London, UK); Feb 6, 2011.See more usage examples of backhanded in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Thinking is an experimental dealing with small quantities of energy, just as a general moves miniature figures over a map before setting his troops in action. -Sigmund Freud, neurologist, founder of psychoanalysis (6 May 1856-1939)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate