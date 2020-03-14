

repugnant PRONUNCIATION: (ri-PUHG-nuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Distasteful; offensive; objectionable.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French répugnant (disgusting), from Latin repugnant (contrary, opposed), from repugnare, from re- (again) + pugnare (to fight), from pugnus (fist). Ultimately from the Indo-European root peuk- (to prick), which is also the source of point, puncture, pungent, punctual, poignant, pounce, poniard, impugn pugilist , and pugnacious . Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:

Bankrolling Bigotry; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 14, 2020.



Aid for schools does not automatically raise spending on schools. The government may react by diverting the money it was going to spend on schools to another purpose, such as weapons or presidential palaces. Even attempts to fund worthwhile projects can facilitate repugnant ones."
Bankrolling Bigotry; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 14, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: That's the terrible hypnotism of war, the brute mass-impulse, the pride and national spirit, the instinctive simplicity of men that makes them worship what is their own above everything else. I've thrilled and shouted with patriotic pride, like everyone else. Music and flags and men marching in step have bewitched me, as they do all of us. And then I've gone home and sworn to root this evil instinct out of my soul. God help -- let's love the world, love humanity -- not just our own country! -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)





