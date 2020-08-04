

Aug 4, 2020 This week’s theme

Words derived from body parts



This week’s words

iron-hearted

pugnacious



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pugnacious PRONUNCIATION: (puhg-NAY-shuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Having a quarrelsome nature; belligerent.

ETYMOLOGY: repugn, impugn, From Latin pugnare (to fight), from pugnus (fist). Ultimately from the Indo-European root peuk- (to prick) which is also the source of point, puncture, pungent, punctual, poignant, pounce, poniard, oppugn pugilist , and repugnant . Earliest documented use: 1642.

USAGE:

Julian E. Zelizer; Burning Down the House; Penguin; 2020.



Julian E. Zelizer; Burning Down the House; Penguin; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Appealing to tribe, appealing to fear, pitting one group against another, telling people that order and security will be restored if it weren't for those who don't look like us or don't sound like us or don't pray like we do, that's an old playbook. It's as old as time. And in a healthy democracy it doesn't work. Our antibodies kick in, and people of goodwill from across the political spectrum call out the bigots and the fearmongers, and work to compromise and get things done and promote the better angels of our nature. -Barack Obama, 44th US President (b. 4 Aug 1961)





