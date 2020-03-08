  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 7, 2020
This week’s theme
Words derived from body parts

This week’s words
iron-hearted
pugnacious
ithyphallic
chicken-livered
hysteric

hysteric
Video: Time
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hysteric

PRONUNCIATION:
(his-TER-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Exhibiting an uncontrolled or overly emotional state, volatility, attention-seeking behavior, etc.
noun: An overly emotional or unstable person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Via Latin from Greek hystera (uterus), from the former belief that disturbances in the uterus resulted in such behavior. Earliest documented use: 1652.

USAGE:
“And they say, you know what, he is hysteric. He is the nut.”
General Wesley Clark Says Petraeus Is Right Man for Afghanistan; Analyst Wire; Jun 25, 2010.

“[Her] father is suddenly transformed into a stranger -- a hostile hysteric who’s lost all contact with the here and now.”
Sandra Hall; Strong McConville Gives Drama Punch; Sun Herald (Sydney, Australia); Mar 8, 2020.

See more usage examples of hysteric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Those who believe without reason cannot be convinced by reason. -James Randi, magician and skeptic (b. 7 Aug 1928)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith