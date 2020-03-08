

Aug 7, 2020 This week’s theme

Words derived from body parts



This week’s words

iron-hearted

pugnacious

ithyphallic

chicken-livered

hysteric



Video: Time Words derived from body parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hysteric PRONUNCIATION: (his-TER-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Exhibiting an uncontrolled or overly emotional state, volatility, attention-seeking behavior, etc.

noun: An overly emotional or unstable person.

ETYMOLOGY: Via Latin from Greek hystera (uterus), from the former belief that disturbances in the uterus resulted in such behavior. Earliest documented use: 1652.

USAGE:

General Wesley Clark Says Petraeus Is Right Man for Afghanistan; Analyst Wire; Jun 25, 2010.



“[Her] father is suddenly transformed into a stranger -- a hostile hysteric who’s lost all contact with the here and now.”

Sandra Hall; Strong McConville Gives Drama Punch; Sun Herald (Sydney, Australia); Mar 8, 2020.



See more usage examples of “And they say, you know what, he is hysteric. He is the nut.”General Wesley Clark Says Petraeus Is Right Man for Afghanistan; Analyst Wire; Jun 25, 2010.“[Her] father is suddenly transformed into a stranger -- a hostile hysteric who’s lost all contact with the here and now.”Sandra Hall; Strong McConville Gives Drama Punch;(Sydney, Australia); Mar 8, 2020.See more usage examples of hysteric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Those who believe without reason cannot be convinced by reason. -James Randi, magician and skeptic (b. 7 Aug 1928)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate