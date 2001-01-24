|
A.Word.A.Day
Words derived from the names of parts of the body
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
repugn
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To oppose, resist, or fight.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French repugner, from Latin repugnare, from re- (again) + pugnare (to fight), from pugnus (fist). Ultimately from the Indo-European root peuk- (to prick) which is also the source of point, puncture, pungent, punctual, poignant, pounce, poniard, impugn, pugilist, and pugnacious. Earliest documented use: 1382.
USAGE:
“[A] decadence that Elgar would have repugned.”
Douglas Sealy; Katherine Hunka (violin), Sophia Rahman (piano); Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Jan 24, 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One can never pay in gratitude; one can only pay "in kind" somewhere else in life. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, writer (22 Jun 1906-2001)
