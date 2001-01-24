

repugn PRONUNCIATION: (ri-PYOON)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To oppose, resist, or fight.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French repugner, from Latin repugnare, from re- (again) + pugnare (to fight), from pugnus (fist). Ultimately from the Indo-European root peuk- (to prick) which is also the source of point, puncture, pungent, punctual, poignant, pounce, poniard, impugn pugilist , and pugnacious . Earliest documented use: 1382.

USAGE:

Douglas Sealy; Katherine Hunka (violin), Sophia Rahman (piano); Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Jan 24, 2001.



See more usage examples of “[A] decadence that Elgar would have repugned.”Douglas Sealy; Katherine Hunka (violin), Sophia Rahman (piano);(Dublin, Ireland); Jan 24, 2001.See more usage examples of repugn in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One can never pay in gratitude; one can only pay "in kind" somewhere else in life. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, writer (22 Jun 1906-2001)





