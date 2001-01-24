  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 22, 2017
This week’s theme
Words derived from the names of parts of the body

This week’s words
caltrop
chagrin
sinewy
repugn
with Anu Garg

repugn

PRONUNCIATION:
(ri-PYOON)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To oppose, resist, or fight.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French repugner, from Latin repugnare, from re- (again) + pugnare (to fight), from pugnus (fist). Ultimately from the Indo-European root peuk- (to prick) which is also the source of point, puncture, pungent, punctual, poignant, pounce, poniard, impugn, pugilist, and pugnacious. Earliest documented use: 1382.

USAGE:
“[A] decadence that Elgar would have repugned.”
Douglas Sealy; Katherine Hunka (violin), Sophia Rahman (piano); Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Jan 24, 2001.

See more usage examples of repugn in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One can never pay in gratitude; one can only pay "in kind" somewhere else in life. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, writer (22 Jun 1906-2001)

