Jun 19, 2017This week’s theme
Words derived from the names of parts of the body
This week’s words
Caltrop (dangerous)
Photo: CIA
Caltrop (delicious)
Photo: Scott
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
A few weeks ago I passed out in the gym, perhaps due to dehydration. Gravity did its thing. My body accelerated at 9.8 m/s² and met the ground. A concussion is no fun. I sympathize with the NFL players who have to do this for a living.
The emergency room doctors stapled my head, did a whole bunch of tests, and released me with the instructions to rest. I lay in the bed for a few days. It can be tiring to rest.
So I lay in the bed, thinking random thoughts. Why don’t human bodies come with a warranty? Any damage, and we’ll give you a new one, no questions asked. Well, that may not happen, but aftermarket service is great and getting better (though it can cost an arm and a leg).
Modern medicine is impressive. Thank you, science! It’s cool (and spooky) to look at the CT scan of your own head. I guess that’s one way to do introspection. I asked the hospital for a CD of the scans. Here’s a slice. Now you can also look into my head, though a better way to do that is to simply read what I write.
Anyway, the packaging may have taken a hit (and now healing, slowly), but the goods are intact. I still think about words, dream of them, and play with them.
So as I was reading the latest issue of National Geographic magazine, I came across this article, and a word jumped out at me. If you know what ontology is, you know what an ontologist does, but do you know what a pale ontologist does? I don’t know, but she better sit down if she’s feeling pale. A concussion is no fun.
This week we’ll have fun with a week of words derived from the names of various parts of the body.
caltrop
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A device with (typically) four projecting spikes arranged in a way that one spike is always pointing up. Used to obstruct the passage of cavalry, vehicles, etc.
2. Any of various plants having spiny fruits.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English calcatrippe (any of various plants, such as thistle, that catch the feet), from Latin calcatrippa (thistle), from calx (heel) + trap. Earliest documented use: 1000.
USAGE:
“Marsh tried to swallow a growing ache, and winced. His injuries had become a caltrop lodged in his throat.”
Ian Tregillis; The Coldest War; Tor; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What is freedom of expression? Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist. -Salman Rushdie, writer (b. 19 Jun 1947)
