|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jun 21, 2017This week’s theme
Words derived from the names of parts of the body
This week’s words
chagrin
sinewy
Read it today
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sinewy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Strong; tough; stringy; forceful.
ETYMOLOGY:
From sinew, from Old English seon(o)we, sionwe, etc. Earliest documented use: 1382.
USAGE:
“Lewis Shiner moved more and more into a lean, sinewy prose style.”
James E. Gunn and Matthew Candelaria; Speculations on Speculation; Scarecrow Press; 2005.
See more usage examples of sinewy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life has no meaning a priori. ... It is up to you to give it a meaning, and value is nothing but the meaning that you choose. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith