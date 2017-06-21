

sinewy PRONUNCIATION: (SIN-you-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Strong; tough; stringy; forceful.

ETYMOLOGY: From sinew, from Old English seon(o)we, sionwe, etc. Earliest documented use: 1382.

USAGE:

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life has no meaning a priori. ... It is up to you to give it a meaning, and value is nothing but the meaning that you choose. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)





