Jun 21, 2017
Words derived from the names of parts of the body

sinewy

PRONUNCIATION:
(SIN-you-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Strong; tough; stringy; forceful.

ETYMOLOGY:
From sinew, from Old English seon(o)we, sionwe, etc. Earliest documented use: 1382.

USAGE:
“Lewis Shiner moved more and more into a lean, sinewy prose style.”
James E. Gunn and Matthew Candelaria; Speculations on Speculation; Scarecrow Press; 2005.

See more usage examples of sinewy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Life has no meaning a priori. ... It is up to you to give it a meaning, and value is nothing but the meaning that you choose. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)

