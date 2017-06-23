  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 23, 2017
This week’s theme
Words derived from the names of parts of the body

This week’s words
caltrop
chagrin
sinewy
repugn
rubberneck

rubberneck
Image: Mark Rain
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rubberneck

PRONUNCIATION:
(RUHB-uhr-nek)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To look or stare with undue curiosity.
noun: A person who stares in such a way.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the idea of twisting one’s neck to stare at someone or something. Earliest documented use: 1892.

NOTES:
The word has been applied to a tourist and to going on a sightseeing tour. Francis Scott Fitzgerald in Tender Is the Night (1934):
“At Mr. Bill Driscoll’s invitation she went on an excursion to Versailles next day in his rubberneck wagon.”

USAGE:
“I’m not in the mood to rubberneck, so I leave the gawkers and the chaos of the accident behind and continue on my way.”
S.G. Browne; Less Than Hero; Gallery Books; 2015.

See more usage examples of rubberneck in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The simplest questions are the most profound. Where were you born? Where is your home? Where are you going? What are you doing? Think about these once in a while and watch your answers change. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith