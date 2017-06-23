

Jun 23, 2017 This week’s theme

Words derived from the names of parts of the body



This week’s words

caltrop

chagrin

sinewy

repugn

rubberneck



Words derived from the names of parts of the body



rubberneck PRONUNCIATION: (RUHB-uhr-nek)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To look or stare with undue curiosity.

noun: A person who stares in such a way.

ETYMOLOGY: From the idea of twisting one’s neck to stare at someone or something. Earliest documented use: 1892.

NOTES: The word has been applied to a tourist and to going on a sightseeing tour. Francis Scott Fitzgerald in Tender Is the Night (1934):

“At Mr. Bill Driscoll’s invitation she went on an excursion to Versailles next day in his rubberneck wagon.”

USAGE:

S.G. Browne; Less Than Hero; Gallery Books; 2015.



"I'm not in the mood to rubberneck, so I leave the gawkers and the chaos of the accident behind and continue on my way."
S.G. Browne; Less Than Hero; Gallery Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The simplest questions are the most profound. Where were you born? Where is your home? Where are you going? What are you doing? Think about these once in a while and watch your answers change. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)





