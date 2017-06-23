|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 23, 2017This week’s theme
Words derived from the names of parts of the body
This week’s words
caltrop
chagrin
sinewy
repugn
rubberneck
Image: Mark Rain
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rubberneck
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To look or stare with undue curiosity.
noun: A person who stares in such a way.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the idea of twisting one’s neck to stare at someone or something. Earliest documented use: 1892.
NOTES:
The word has been applied to a tourist and to going on a sightseeing tour. Francis Scott Fitzgerald in Tender Is the Night (1934):
“At Mr. Bill Driscoll’s invitation she went on an excursion to Versailles next day in his rubberneck wagon.”
USAGE:
“I’m not in the mood to rubberneck, so I leave the gawkers and the chaos of the accident behind and continue on my way.”
S.G. Browne; Less Than Hero; Gallery Books; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The simplest questions are the most profound. Where were you born? Where is your home? Where are you going? What are you doing? Think about these once in a while and watch your answers change. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)
