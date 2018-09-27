  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 27, 2018
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
spitfire
shuteye
rotgut
clutchfist
clutchfist
Photo: Farouq Taj
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

clutchfist

PRONUNCIATION:
(KLUHCH-fist)

MEANING:
noun: A miser.

ETYMOLOGY:
Describing someone who clutches money in a fist. From Old English clyccan (to clench) + fyst (fist). Earliest documented use: 1643.

USAGE:
“Are you really such a clutchfist that you would throw away a London Season only to avoid spending a few guineas?”
Julie Caille; The Scandalous Marquis; Zebra Books; 1990.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If ever the time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin. -Samuel Adams, revolutionary (27 Sep 1722-1803)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith