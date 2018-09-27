|
Photo: Farouq Taj
clutchfist
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A miser.
ETYMOLOGY:
Describing someone who clutches money in a fist. From Old English clyccan (to clench) + fyst (fist). Earliest documented use: 1643.
USAGE:
“Are you really such a clutchfist that you would throw away a London Season only to avoid spending a few guineas?”
Julie Caille; The Scandalous Marquis; Zebra Books; 1990.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If ever the time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin. -Samuel Adams, revolutionary (27 Sep 1722-1803)
