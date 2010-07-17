|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 28, 2018This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
spitfire
shuteye
rotgut
clutchfist
fusspot
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fusspot
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who worries or complains about unimportant things: a fussy person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From fuss (to worry or complain about trifles), of uncertain origin, perhaps an echoic word. Earliest documented use: 1921. A synonym, that is also a tosspot word, is fussbudget.
USAGE:
“Anxious about the weight gain, the fusspots at Mazda redesigned the cylinder head to boost output to 140 hp.”
Mark Toljagic; Miata: Many Flock to Fountain of Youth; Toronto Star (Canada); Jul 17, 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is by character and not by intellect the world is won. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith