fusspot PRONUNCIATION: (FUHS-pot)

MEANING: noun: One who worries or complains about unimportant things: a fussy person.

ETYMOLOGY: From fuss (to worry or complain about trifles), of uncertain origin, perhaps an echoic word. Earliest documented use: 1921. A synonym, that is also a tosspot word, is fussbudget

Mark Toljagic; Miata: Many Flock to Fountain of Youth; Toronto Star (Canada); Jul 17, 2010.



Mark Toljagic; Miata: Many Flock to Fountain of Youth; Toronto Star (Canada); Jul 17, 2010.

