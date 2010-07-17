  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 28, 2018
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
spitfire
shuteye
rotgut
clutchfist
fusspot

with Anu Garg

fusspot

PRONUNCIATION:
(FUHS-pot)

MEANING:
noun: One who worries or complains about unimportant things: a fussy person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From fuss (to worry or complain about trifles), of uncertain origin, perhaps an echoic word. Earliest documented use: 1921. A synonym, that is also a tosspot word, is fussbudget.

USAGE:
“Anxious about the weight gain, the fusspots at Mazda redesigned the cylinder head to boost output to 140 hp.”
Mark Toljagic; Miata: Many Flock to Fountain of Youth; Toronto Star (Canada); Jul 17, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is by character and not by intellect the world is won. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)

