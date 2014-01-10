  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 26, 2018
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
spitfire
shuteye
rotgut
with Anu Garg

rotgut

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROT-guht)

MEANING:
noun: A cheap or inferior alcoholic drink.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the possibility that a drink that’s poorly made or adulterated could damage the internal organs of the drinker. Earliest documented use: 1632.

USAGE:
“Secrecy is like wine. The good stuff is delectable, essential to the functioning of civilisation, a boon, and a blessing. The bad stuff is rotgut, frequently overpriced and dangerously inebriating.”
Ben Macintyre; The Stench of a Cover-Up over Libya Grows; The Times (London, UK); Jan 10, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Half of the harm that is done in this world is due to people who want to feel important. They don't mean to do harm but the harm does not interest them. -T.S. Eliot, poet (26 Sep 1888-1965)

