manuduction



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



manuduction PRONUNCIATION: (man-yuh-DUHK-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The act of guiding, leading, or introducing.

2. Something that guides, leads, or introduces.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin manuduction, from manus (hand) + ducere (to draw, lead). Earliest documented use: 1505.

USAGE: “Steered now by Aunt Lily’s gentle hold of her hand ... Shasta genially accepted after a short while of the aunt’s fickle manuduction.”

William Penn; Love in the Time of Flowers; Trafford; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It took less than an hour to make the atoms, a few hundred million years to make the stars and planets, but five billion years to make man! -George Gamow, physicist and cosmologist (4 Mar 1904-1968)





