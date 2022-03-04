|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 4, 2022This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand
This week’s words
palmate
two-fisted
pugilism
cack-handed
manuduction
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
manuduction
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The act of guiding, leading, or introducing.
2. Something that guides, leads, or introduces.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin manuduction, from manus (hand) + ducere (to draw, lead). Earliest documented use: 1505.
USAGE:
“Steered now by Aunt Lily’s gentle hold of her hand ... Shasta genially accepted after a short while of the aunt’s fickle manuduction.”
William Penn; Love in the Time of Flowers; Trafford; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It took less than an hour to make the atoms, a few hundred million years to make the stars and planets, but five billion years to make man! -George Gamow, physicist and cosmologist (4 Mar 1904-1968)
