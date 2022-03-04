  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 4, 2022
This week's theme
Words originating in the hand

This week's words
palmate
two-fisted
pugilism
cack-handed
manuduction

manuduction
Image: Amazon
with Anu Garg
with Anu Garg

manuduction

PRONUNCIATION:
(man-yuh-DUHK-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The act of guiding, leading, or introducing.
2. Something that guides, leads, or introduces.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin manuduction, from manus (hand) + ducere (to draw, lead). Earliest documented use: 1505.

USAGE:
"Steered now by Aunt Lily's gentle hold of her hand ... Shasta genially accepted after a short while of the aunt's fickle manuduction."
William Penn; Love in the Time of Flowers; Trafford; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It took less than an hour to make the atoms, a few hundred million years to make the stars and planets, but five billion years to make man! -George Gamow, physicist and cosmologist (4 Mar 1904-1968)

