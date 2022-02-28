  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 28, 2022
This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand

This week’s words
palmate
palmate newt
Palmate newt


palmate antlers
Male deer with palmate antlers

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

The management commended the handsome, well-mannered surgeon on completing the manuscript of the manual.

Notice anything unusual about the above sentence?

Yes, it has an artificial feel to it and for a good reason. The sentence includes only one person, but it has a whole bunch of hands.

How many? Raise your hands if you caught all seven.

The management (from Italian mano) commended (Latin manus) the handsome (literally, easy to handle), well-mannered (Latin manus) surgeon (Greek kheir) on completing the manuscript (literally, handwritten) of the manual (literally, a compact hand-held book).

This week we’ll see some not-so-common words that also have their origins in hands. Call it an all-hands meeting of words.

palmate

PRONUNCIATION:
(PAL/PAHL/PA/PAH-mayt)

MEANING:
adjective: Shaped like a hand with the fingers spread.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin palma (palm, palm tree), which also gave us palmer, palmary, and palmy. Earliest documented use: 1738.

NOTES:
The word is often used to describe objects in the vegetable and animal kingdom. There are palmate leaves, feet, antlers, and more.

USAGE:
“And over the slabs lay a mantle
Of fallen palmate leaves --
The bodiless hands of autumn
With nothing up their sleeves.”
Geoffrey Brock; Forever Street; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Aug 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Not being able to govern events, I govern myself. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)

