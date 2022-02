A.Word.A.Day

palmate

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Shaped like a hand with the fingers spread.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin palma (palm, palm tree), which also gave us palmer palmary , and palmy . Earliest documented use: 1738.

NOTES:

The word is often used to describe objects in the vegetable and animal kingdom. There are palmate leaves, feet, antlers, and more.

USAGE:



Of fallen palmate leaves --

The bodiless hands of autumn

With nothing up their sleeves.”

Geoffrey Brock; Forever Street; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Aug 2004.



