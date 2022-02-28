|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 28, 2022This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
The management commended the handsome, well-mannered surgeon on completing the manuscript of the manual.
Notice anything unusual about the above sentence?
Yes, it has an artificial feel to it and for a good reason. The sentence includes only one person, but it has a whole bunch of hands.
How many? Raise your hands if you caught all seven.
The management (from Italian mano) commended (Latin manus) the handsome (literally, easy to handle), well-mannered (Latin manus) surgeon (Greek kheir) on completing the manuscript (literally, handwritten) of the manual (literally, a compact hand-held book).
This week we’ll see some not-so-common words that also have their origins in hands. Call it an all-hands meeting of words.
palmate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Shaped like a hand with the fingers spread.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin palma (palm, palm tree), which also gave us palmer, palmary, and palmy. Earliest documented use: 1738.
NOTES:
The word is often used to describe objects in the vegetable and animal kingdom. There are palmate leaves, feet, antlers, and more.
USAGE:
“And over the slabs lay a mantle
Of fallen palmate leaves --
The bodiless hands of autumn
With nothing up their sleeves.”
Geoffrey Brock; Forever Street; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Aug 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Not being able to govern events, I govern myself. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)
