

Oct 1, 2021 This week’s theme

Hand to mouth



This week’s words

handmaiden

snoutfair

sticky-fingered

gobsmacked

hardfisted



Image: Police Comics Hand to mouth A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hardfisted PRONUNCIATION: (HARD-fis-tid)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Stingy.

2. Tough, aggressive, or ruthless.

3. Having hands made rough by labor: hardhanded.

ETYMOLOGY: From hard + fisted, from Old English fyst (fist). Earliest documented use: 1612.

USAGE:

Francis Clement Kelley; The City and the World and Other Stories; Extension Press; 1913.



“The plains were crawling with rough, hardfisted men, who had been weaned on skinned knuckles and a swift kick to the balls.”

Matt Braun; Cimarron Jordan; Pocket Books; 1975.



See more usage examples of “Callovan inherited his wealth from his hard-fisted old father.”Francis Clement Kelley;; Extension Press; 1913.“The plains were crawling with rough, hardfisted men, who had been weaned on skinned knuckles and a swift kick to the balls.”Matt Braun;; Pocket Books; 1975.See more usage examples of hardfisted in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In our world of big names, curiously, our true heroes tend to be anonymous. In this life of illusion and quasi-illusion, the person of solid virtues who can be admired for something more substantial than his well-knownness often proves to be the unsung hero: the teacher, the nurse, the mother, the honest cop, the hard worker at lonely, underpaid, unglamorous, unpublicized jobs. -Daniel J Boorstin, historian, professor, attorney, and writer (1 Oct 1914-2004)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate