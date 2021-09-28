|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 28, 2021This week’s theme
Hand to mouth
This week’s words
snoutfair
snoutfair
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A good-looking person.
adjective: Good-looking.
ETYMOLOGY:
From snout (nose, mouth, and jaw) + fair (attractive). Earliest documented use: 1530.
USAGE:
“It’s time you returned home to find a suitable husband instead of spuddling snoutfairs here in town.”
Victoria Malvey; Chasing a Rogue; Pocket Books; 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man's life is interesting primarily when he has failed -- I well know. For it is a sign that he has tried to surpass himself. -Georges Clemenceau, statesman (28 Sep 1841-1929)
