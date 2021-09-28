

snoutfair PRONUNCIATION: (SNOUT-fair)

MEANING: noun: A good-looking person.

adjective: Good-looking.

ETYMOLOGY: From snout (nose, mouth, and jaw) + fair (attractive). Earliest documented use: 1530.

USAGE:

Victoria Malvey; Chasing a Rogue; Pocket Books; 2002. "It's time you returned home to find a suitable husband instead of spuddling snoutfairs here in town."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man's life is interesting primarily when he has failed -- I well know. For it is a sign that he has tried to surpass himself. -Georges Clemenceau, statesman (28 Sep 1841-1929)





