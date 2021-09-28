  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 28, 2021
Hand to mouth

with Anu Garg

snoutfair

PRONUNCIATION:
(SNOUT-fair)

MEANING:
noun: A good-looking person.
adjective: Good-looking.

ETYMOLOGY:
From snout (nose, mouth, and jaw) + fair (attractive). Earliest documented use: 1530.

USAGE:
“It’s time you returned home to find a suitable husband instead of spuddling snoutfairs here in town.”
Victoria Malvey; Chasing a Rogue; Pocket Books; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man's life is interesting primarily when he has failed -- I well know. For it is a sign that he has tried to surpass himself. -Georges Clemenceau, statesman (28 Sep 1841-1929)

