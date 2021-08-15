

Sep 30, 2021 This week’s theme

Hand to mouth



This week’s words

handmaiden

snoutfair

sticky-fingered

gobsmacked



gobsmacked PRONUNCIATION: (GOB-smakt)

MEANING: adjective: Utterly surprised; flabbergasted.

ETYMOLOGY: From gob (mouth), probably from Irish and/or Scottish Gaelic gob (beak, mouth) + smack (to strike with the palm), probably imitative. Earliest documented use: 1935.

USAGE:

Think of It as Jabs for Jobs; Sun Herald (Sydney, Australia); Aug 15, 2021.



"People were completely gobsmacked at a politician ... wait for it ... telling the unvarnished truth!"
Think of It as Jabs for Jobs; Sun Herald (Sydney, Australia); Aug 15, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Racism tends to attract attention when it's flagrant and filled with invective. But like all bigotry, the most potent component of racism is frame-flipping -- positioning the bigot as the actual victim. So the gay do not simply want to marry; they want to convert our children into sin. The Jews do not merely want to be left in peace; they actually are plotting world take-over. And the blacks are not actually victims of American power, but beneficiaries of the war against hard-working whites. This is a respectable, more sensible bigotry, one that does not seek to name-call, preferring instead to change the subject and straw man. -Ta-Nehisi Coates, writer and journalist (b. 30 Sep 1975)





