|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 17, 2021This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
felix culpa
glossolalia
sinisterity
sympatric
spuddle
AWAD Premium
An ad-free, paid edition of AWAD. Subscribe yourself or send a gift subscription.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
spuddle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To work feebly.
noun: A feeble action or movement.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of spud (a dagger or digging implement) + puddle. Earliest documented use: 1630.
USAGE:
“‘I come home from the races and my dad is spuddling about on the farm,’ he says.”
Rick Broadbent; ‘I Don’t Want Fame -- Just Glory and Money’; The Times (London, UK); Dec 26, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What power has love but forgiveness? -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith