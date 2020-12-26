A.Word.A.Day

spuddle

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb intr.: To work feebly.

noun: A feeble action or movement.

ETYMOLOGY:

A blend of spud (a dagger or digging implement) + puddle. Earliest documented use: 1630.

USAGE:

“‘I come home from the races and my dad is spuddling about on the farm,’ he says.”

Rick Broadbent; ‘I Don’t Want Fame -- Just Glory and Money’; The Times (London, UK); Dec 26, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: