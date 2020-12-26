  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 17, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
felix culpa
glossolalia
sinisterity
sympatric
spuddle

with Anu Garg

spuddle

PRONUNCIATION:
(SPUHD-l)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To work feebly.
noun: A feeble action or movement.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of spud (a dagger or digging implement) + puddle. Earliest documented use: 1630.

USAGE:
“‘I come home from the races and my dad is spuddling about on the farm,’ he says.”
Rick Broadbent; ‘I Don’t Want Fame -- Just Glory and Money’; The Times (London, UK); Dec 26, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What power has love but forgiveness? -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)

