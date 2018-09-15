|
There’s a sequel, there’s a prequel, why not an interquel? Turns out there is. It’s just that dictionaries haven’t picked up on the word yet. An interquel bridges the time gap in a story in two published works (see examples).
And so it goes. If you can think of something, you can think of a word for it.
This week we have rounded up five words that bridge the gaps in the language. Words that may make you say: I didn’t know there was a word for it!
felix culpa
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An error or disaster that has fortunate consequences.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin felix culpa (happy fault). Earliest documented use: 1913. A related word is serendipity.
NOTES:
Felix culpa is also known as a fortunate fall or happy accident. In Christianity, the fall of Adam and Eve is seen as a felix culpa since it resulted in the coming of Christ. What felix culpa have you experienced in your life? Share it below or email us at words@wordsmith.org.
USAGE:
“I’ve watched hundreds of clients turn all sorts of disasters -- getting cancer, losing a loved one, going bankrupt -- into felix culpae.”
Martha Beck; Reversal of Bad Fortune; O, The Oprah Magazine (New York); Jul 2014.
“Seawater had protected us, at least after Duke William, and his invasion was a felix culpa, since it bound Britain into European civilisation and prevented us from becoming part of south Scandinavia.”
Bruce Anderson; The Depths of Tranquillity; The Spectator (London, UK); Sep 15, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Much of writing might be described as mental pregnancy with successive difficult deliveries. -J.B. Priestley, author (13 Sep 1894-1984)
